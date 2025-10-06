Arby’s Launches Steak Nuggets & Pusha-T Is Sure To Make Money Off The Ad Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha-T helped Arby’s serve bars and bites as the chain rolled out Steak Nuggets nationwide, blending steak flavor with Hip-Hop royalty.

Arby’s is living up to its famous slogan in a way that would make Pusha-T proud.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain launched its innovative Steak Nuggets nationwide on October 6, 2025, marking what the company calls an “entirely new way to nugget.”

The limited-time offering features tender, juicy, hand-cut, bite-sized morsels of steak, seasoned with garlic and pepper for a bold, smoky flavor, according to the product announcement. These aren’t your typical chicken nuggets – they’re seared, smoked steak pieces designed for convenience and portability.

“Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods—nuggets and steak—combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional.”

It is now socially acceptable to eat steak with your hands. You’re welcome America pic.twitter.com/atbdmc3Ox6 — Arby's (@Arbys) October 6, 2025

Interestingly, Arby’s “We Have the Meats” campaign has a Hip-Hop connection. Rapper Pusha-T, who co-wrote McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle in 2003, has been earning royalties from Arby’s commercials since 2018.

The campaign uses Yogi and Skrillex’s 2014 EDM hit “Burial” featuring Pusha-T and despite his voice not appearing in the ads, he owns 40 percent of the track and gets paid every time it airs.

We have the meats isn’t just a slogan it’s also sort of a threat — Arby's (@Arbys) September 30, 2025

This isn’t Arby’s first test of the steak nuggets concept. The chain introduced the item in select markets earlier this year, including three Southern cities, before the nationwide rollout.