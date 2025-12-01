A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador In Stylish Surprise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky stepped into luxury fashion as Chanel’s newest ambassador while starring in a Michel Gondry film.

A$AP Rocky landed a high-fashion partnership and a film role in one move as Chanel announced the Hip-Hop artist as its newest brand ambassador, marking a major crossover moment between luxury style and music culture.

The French fashion house made the announcement alongside a short film directed by Michel Gondry, the filmmaker behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The visual pairs Rocky with The Substance actress Margaret Qualley in an artsy vignette meant to celebrate his appointment.

In a statement shared by Chanel, the company described Rocky as an artist whose “talent, curiosity and limitless creativity” align with the label’s vision.

Chanel’s artistic director Matthieu Blazy praised the rapper’s multidimensional appeal, saying, “Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being.”

Blazy added, “Musician, actor, father, friend… he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chanel and I’m thrilled to work together again.”

A$AP Rocky responded with admiration for Blazy’s creative direction. “Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they’re grounded in reality but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I’m so excited to see him at Chanel,” he said.

The Chanel partnership is just the latest high-profile moment in a packed year for the Harlem native. In February, Rocky was acquitted by a Los Angeles jury after standing trial for allegedly firing a gun at A$AP Relli in a 2021 incident in Hollywood. The jury found him not guilty on all charges.

In September, Rocky and global pop icon Rihanna welcomed their third child, a son named Rocki Irish Mayers, expanding their growing family.

On the entertainment front, Rocky appeared in the indie dramedy If I Had Legs I’d Kick You with Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien, and also starred in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, sharing the screen with Denzel Washington.

The Chanel announcement and accompanying film were released on November 30, 2025.

