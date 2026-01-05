A$AP Rocky Dances With Winona Ryder In Funny Visual For “Punk Rocky”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky teamed with Winona Ryder for a surreal visual experience in his new video “Punk Rocky” ahead of the album DON’T BE DUMB.

A$AP Rocky launched his latest visual spectacle for the single “Punk Rocky” on Tuesday, enlisting Winona Ryder for a surreal, genre-bending music video that previews his long-anticipated fourth album DON’T BE DUMB, set to arrive January 16 via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records.

The video, co-directed by Rocky alongside Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks, collectively known as The Three Musketeers, features a cast that includes Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat and A$AP Nast.

The clip brings to life five of Rocky’s six alter egos from the upcoming album, including GR1M (played by Rocky), RUGAHAND (Tommy Revenge), BABUSHKA BOI (Thoto), SHIRTHEAD (the Williams twins) and DUMMY.

Ryder, who rose to fame in the late 1980s with standout roles in Beetlejuice, Heathers and Edward Scissorhands, adds a haunting presence to the video.

The two-time Academy Award nominee and Stranger Things star has long been a cult favorite for her offbeat roles and gothic screen presence, making her a natural fit for Rocky’s eccentric visual universe.

“Punk Rocky” is the first official single from DON’T BE DUMB, Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years.

The track was co-written by A$AP Rocky, Ghost, Ging and Zach Fogarty. Its gritty, lo-fi energy sets the tone for what Rocky has described as a push toward more deliberate and creative choices in both music and life.

The album’s cover art was crafted in collaboration with filmmaker Tim Burton, whose signature visual style helped bring Rocky’s six personas to life. Each character reflects a different chapter of Rocky’s career and identity.

A$AP Rocky has been teasing DON’T BE DUMB for more than two years through live performances, fashion collaborations and cryptic previews.

The album rollout follows a high-profile year for the Harlem-born artist, who served as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, was named creative director for Ray-Ban and became Chanel’s newest house ambassador.

He also previewed new material during headlining sets at Lollapalooza and Camp Flog Gnaw, giving audiences an early taste of the sonic direction of DON’T BE DUMB.

The album is scheduled to release January 16, 2026.