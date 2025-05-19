ASAP Rocky Played His New Album For Tim Burton—Got Surprising Reaction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky shared that Tim Burton vibed with his new album Don’t Be Dumb, despite the director’s less-than-ideal speaker setup.

A$AP Rocky played his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb for director Tim Burton during a visit to Malibu after years of trying to connect with the acclaimed filmmaker.

“I was reaching out to my people for years – like, ‘I need to meet Tim Burton,'” the Harlem-born rapper told Variety. “But my current team made it happen.”

Once the link-up finally happened, Burton invited the Hip-Hop artist to his home, where the two spent time together and listened to music. “He was like, ‘Yo, come through to Malibu.’ I kicked it with him, played him some music,” Rocky said.

As for Burton’s reaction to the album, Rocky said the director was into it—though he had some notes about the sound system. “He was f###### with it. But his speakers was ass,” Rocky admitted. “He got the cinema speakers; he ain’t got them A$AP Rocky Don’t Be Dumb Hip-Hop speakers.”

The rapper has been nominated for several Grammy Awards but has yet to take one home. Still, he said the emotional impact of his music connecting with people outweighs any trophy.

“It’s like getting the f###### every music award you could think of at one time,” he said.

Rocky also revealed a long-term goal beyond music: joining the elite EGOT club by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“That’s always been a dream,” he said. “The more that I do it and it doesn’t happen, it’s just motivation to keep trying and going harder.”

Don’t Be Dumb, Rocky’s fourth studio album, is expected to drop later this year.