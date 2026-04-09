Aubrey O’Day Defends Kanye Show Despite Diddy Allegations

Aubrey O’Day walked into a firestorm when she showed up to Ye’s Los Angeles concerts, and the backlash came swiftly from people who remembered her years of speaking out against Diddy’s abuse.

The Danity Kane singer faced immediate criticism for attending the shows, especially given her vocal stance on exploitation and her own allegations against the music mogul.

But O’Day wasn’t backing down from her position, and she released a statement that cut through the noise with real clarity about how she separates art from artist.

“I can hold two truths at once,” she explained in her response to the controversy. “I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also don’t believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this industry and honestly most of the world would be off limits.”

The statement showed that O’Day wasn’t interested in performative activism or the kind of moral purity critics were demanding of her.

The timing made the situation even more complex.

Ye himself has faced serious allegations of sexual assault and battery from former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who accused him of drugging and assaulting her at a Diddy studio session.

Meanwhile, O’Day has been one of the most vocal voices against Diddy, claiming he groomed her on “Making the Band” back in 2005 and later sexually assaulted her, allegations she learned about through a witness affidavit in Netflix’s documentary series about the music mogul.

O’Day continued her defense by addressing the hypocrisy accusations head on.

“What I don’t support is harm, exploitation, or violence. And I’ve been consistent about that. You can disagree with where I draw my line, but calling it hypocrisy ignores the nuance. It’s not black and white, and pretending it is doesn’t actually protect anyone. If supporting art required endorsing every belief of the artist, none of us would have careers or playlists. I’ve been clear about where I stand on abuse. That doesn’t change because I attended a show. Nuance isn’t hypocrisy, it’s reality.”

The controversy surrounding Ye intensified when the UK Home Office blocked his entry into the country, forcing the cancellation of Wireless Festival, where he was set to headline all three days.

The decision came after years of antisemitic remarks and hate speech that sparked major sponsors like Pepsi and Diageo to withdraw their support from the event.

Festival organizers acknowledged that multiple stakeholders had been consulted before booking Ye, but no concerns were raised at the time, a statement that raised questions about due diligence in the industry.

O’Day’s nuanced take on separating art from artist reflects a broader conversation happening across entertainment about accountability versus cancellation, and whether consuming someone’s work automatically means endorsing their entire worldview.