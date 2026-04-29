Rick Ross & French Montana To Battle It Out In Next “Verzuz”

Rick Ross and French Montana are squaring off on the Verzuz stage May 7, bringing their hit-filled catalogs to Apple Music.

Rick Ross and French Montana are stepping into the Verzuz arena on May 7, and the internet’s already split on who walks out victorious when the beats start rolling.

Apple Music will stream the battle live, giving both artists a platform to showcase their catalogs and the chemistry they’ve built over years of collaboration and mutual respect within the industry.

The matchup carries weight because these two have actually worked together, which makes the competitive energy feel authentic rather than forced.

Verzuz has become the ultimate proving ground for Hip-Hop legacies since Swizz Beatz and Timbaland launched the format during the pandemic in 2020.

That first battle set the tone for what would follow, and the culture has only grown from there.

When Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off later that year, they didn’t just settle a musical score; they buried a decades-long feud on the same stage.

The LOX and Dipset brought that New York energy in 2021, reminding everyone why East Coast Hip-Hop still hits different. Nelly and Ludacris turned their matchup into a 2000s nostalgia trip, prompting people to debate which era produced better records.

Rick Ross brings the heavyweight catalog with “Hustlin,” “Aston Martin Music” featuring Drake, and “Stay Schemin” alongside French and Drake.

French Montana counters with “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee, a track that’s arguably the biggest commercial smash either artist could deploy, plus “Shot Caller” and “No Shopping” with Drake.

Both men have the ammunition to make this competitive from start to finish.

The recent Tyrese and Tank Verzuz in Los Angeles last month showed how quickly these battles can spiral into chaos. Tyrese walked off mid-performance, tensions flared with Trey Songz, and the whole thing became a spectacle for the wrong reasons.

That kind of drama is exactly what makes Verzuz unpredictable. Ross and French have the maturity and respect for the format to keep things focused on the music, but ego and bragging rights have a way of taking over once the first beat drops.

The Verzuz phenomenon has reshaped how Hip-Hop celebrates its legends, turning catalog battles into cultural events that matter.