Big Boi Brings Hip-Hop Perspective To Atlanta Olympics Documentary

Big Boi’s joining the creative team behind a major documentary exploring Atlanta’s transformation during the 1996 Olympics era.

Big Boi is stepping into the documentary space as an executive producer on a major project exploring Atlanta’s most pivotal era.

The Outkast legend has joined forces with director Jami McCoy on “We Ran The City,” a feature-length documentary that examines the city’s transformation during the years surrounding the 1996 Olympics.

This isn’t just another sports doc: it’s a deep dive into how Atlanta became the cultural epicenter it is today, told through the voices of the people who actually lived it.

According to Deadline, the film pulls back the curtain on Atlanta’s complexity during that period, featuring perspectives from law enforcement, politicians, entrepreneurs, and street figures.

It’s the kind of story that needed someone like Big Boi involved, someone who was there and understands the culture firsthand.

The documentary explores the lives of key figures, including Roderick Anderson, known as “The Terminator,” undercover operative Glen Cummings, and the political landscape shaped by Mayors Bill Campbell and Kaseem Reed.

Dr. Maurice Hobson provides a historical and social context that ties everything together.

McCoy is directing and also serving as an executive producer alongside Big Boi and Robert Slocum.

What makes this project even bigger is that the creative team is simultaneously developing a limited fictional series called “96” based on the same material.

That means we’re getting both the documentary truth and a dramatized version of Atlanta’s story, which is exactly how you capture the full scope of what that city was going through.

This is the kind of work that matters in Hip-Hop history, especially in documenting how Atlanta shaped the sound and culture of modern rap.