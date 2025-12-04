Aubrey O’Day Struggling To Process Allegations She Was Drugged, Assaulted By Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day emotionally questions whether she was sexually assaulted by Diddy after hearing witness testimony.

Aubrey O’Day delivered one of the most heartbreaking moments in Netflix’s explosive new documentary series when she learned for the first time about a witness account alleging she was sexually assaulted by Diddy.

The former Danity Kane singer became visibly emotional while reading an affidavit on camera in “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” the four-part documentary series executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson that premiered Tuesday (December 2).

The moment captured O’Day grappling with the devastating possibility that she was assaulted during her time working with the Bad Boy mogul.

“Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means?” O’Day asked through tears after reading the witness statement. “I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know.”

The affidavit, provided by a lawyer representing an alleged victim, detailed a disturbing scene allegedly witnessed in 2005 at Bad Boy studios.

According to the document O’Day read aloud, an unidentified person claimed to have accidentally walked into the wrong room while looking for a bathroom and witnessed Diddy and another individual “sexually assaulting” the singer.

“What I saw as soon as I opened the door was Aubrey sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated,” O’Day read from the affidavit, immediately defending herself by adding, “I didn’t drink like that at all at this time.”

The witness account described O’Day as appearing “out of it” and “just lying there” while allegedly being assaulted by Diddy and another man.

The 41-year-old singer, who has no memory of the alleged incident, struggled to process the information in real-time during filming.

“I don’t want to find out anymore (what) that woman has to say,” O’Day continued, her voice breaking with emotion.

Director Alexandria Stapleton told NBC News that the production team spent hours on the phone with O’Day to ensure she was comfortable sharing such a personal and traumatic revelation.

“I think what you see in the film is her struggling to digest, ‘Did this happen to me or not?’ And I think it’s a very real moment,” Stapleton explained.

The documentary also featured sexually explicit emails that O’Day said Diddy sent to her while she was a member of Danity Kane, the girl group formed during his MTV reality show Making the Band 3.

“This is your boss at your work sending you that email,” O’Day said in the series. “What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired.”

O’Day directly connected her departure from the group to her refusal to engage sexually with Diddy. “I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually,” she stated.

The revelation adds another disturbing layer to the mounting allegations against Diddy, who was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The fallen mogul’s legal team has dismissed the documentary as biased, with spokesperson Juda Engelmayer stating, “Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years.”

The statement added that “Sean Combs will continue to address legitimate matters through the legal process, not through a biased Netflix production.”

Netflix defended the project, with a spokesperson clarifying that “the footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution.”

The documentary series, which Jackson worked on for over a year, includes never-before-seen footage of Diddy discussing his legal troubles just days before his September 2024 arrest.

The project also features interviews with other alleged victims and former associates who detail years of alleged abuse and misconduct.

For O’Day, who has been vocal about her negative experiences with Diddy for years, the documentary provided a platform to share her truth while processing potentially traumatic information she never knew existed.