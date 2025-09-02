August Alsina Defends His Relationship With Younger Boyfriend—Slams Grooming Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

August Alsina addressed grooming accusations and confirmed his relationship with Zu while defending their age gap.

August Alsina shut down grooming accusations and confirmed his relationship with rumored boyfriend Zu, after a photo post sparked backlash over their age gap and timeline.

The New Orleans native, who turns 33 later this month, faced criticism online after hinting he and Zu have been together for nearly five years. That detail led social media users to question when the relationship began, prompting Zu to directly address the speculation.

“I’m a grown ass man, with his own mind and free will,” Zu wrote in a lengthy Notes app message shared to social media. “I met August when I was already of age, an adult. Aug didn’t even know me when I was 16 or 17…not sure where that came from.”

He confirmed their romantic relationship, adding, “Yea there’s a slight age difference but y’all pick and chooses who to judge when it comes to that. We will have known each other for 5 years toward the end of the year, so he’s speaking in future terms because that’s where we plan to make it.” He ended the post with, “Hope this clears up any confusion.”

But the internet didn’t quiet down.

One user commented, “‘August is my boyfriend’ gone head and clear the AIR for anyone confused.”

Others remained skeptical, questioning the maturity gap and timing.

One critic wrote, “it really doesn’t babe regardless if he met you at 18 or 19 you weren’t grown and he was grown as the f###.”

Zu clapped back, “Awwwe cry me a river.”

The exchange continued with the critic responding, “i’m not sad i wasn’t groomed or dating a predator i like people in my age group.”

Zu replied, “Everybody entitled to the opinion, ik what it is..and I’m living the greatest life.”

August Alsina Weighs In Following Backlash

Another user added, “This don’t clear up anything. If anything makes y’all sound more guilty.”

Alsina didn’t stay silent. He fired back in a separate post, writing, “Guilty? This word implies that you thought yall held some sort of court or dominion over two grown ass people to be judged for some sort of outcome…. The level of delusion and narcissism yall live in is psychotic! Yall don’t even hold authority in your own life… let alone, MINE! Heal & pay ya rent family!”

He also revealed, “Zu lied to me about how old he was when we first clicked up. Granted, he was over 18… but the fact still remains. & I found out later, upon meeting the family.”

Alsina dismissed the “predator” label and made it clear that Zu is with him by choice. “Play somewhere, where it’s safe,” he added, telling critics to stay out of their relationship.