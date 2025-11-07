Azealia Banks Says “Gay Muslims” Conspiring To Ruin Her Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks doubled down on anti-Muslim remarks, telling critics “I don’t make music for Muslims honey” amid growing boycott calls.

Azealia Banks found herself at the center of another explosive controversy this week after responding to boycott calls with defiant anti-Muslim statements that have intensified public outrage.

The “212” rapper escalated tensions when a former fan launched the #BoycottAzealiaBanks campaign, urging listeners to remove her hits “212” and “Liquorice” from playlists following her recent Islamophobic posts on X.

The comment came after the fan account @azealia_tiktok posted a photo of the rapper marked with a prohibited emoji, calling for DJs and music lovers to delete her tracks.

According to Banks, the campaign is nothing but a fake smear campaign designed by “gay muslims” to ruin her reputation.

The muslims have obviously paid for some massive internet clap back campaign of bots and gay muslim third worlders to mask themselves in Stan Twitter and make insufferably cliche retorts to any notice of muslim mediocrity….



They are really bad at this pop culture thing and… https://t.co/gjht3qckmO — 🇮🇱 AZEALIA BANKS 🇮🇱 (@iiwasinthee212) November 7, 2025

“The muslims have obviously paid for some massive internet clap back campaign of bots and gay muslim third worlders to mask themselves in Stan Twitter and make insufferably cliche retorts to any notice of muslim mediocrity….They are really bad at this pop culture thing and that weakness should be exploited. All of this is engineered,” Azealia Banks said.

The controversy stems from a series of posts where Azealia Banks claimed she “hates Muslims” and made additional inflammatory statements linking her critics to global tragedies.

Earlier this year, she declared herself a Zionist and rejected calls to support Palestinians during the ongoing Middle East conflict. These positions culminated in her October 9 performance at Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshua amphitheater, where she appeared draped in an Israeli flag despite widespread industry boycotts of Israel.

The Tel Aviv concert marked a dramatic reversal from Banks’ 2018 stance, when she vowed never to return to Israel after describing what she called a racist experience. Her decision to perform there drew criticism from activists and fans who viewed the show as an endorsement of Israeli military actions.

Azealia Banks’ remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from fans and social media users who labeled the comments hateful and dangerous.

You know Israel is desperate when they have someone like azealia banks defending them — Issa (@motafaded) November 7, 2025

I think the way azealia banks finds new lows to reach is fascinating pic.twitter.com/GnFjclJcCn — ☆*:.｡. (@taknwhtsntyours) November 7, 2025

wdc about israelia banks — beet | DETOUR AOTY (@feedtthebeast) November 7, 2025