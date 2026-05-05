Bad Bunny Ages Fifty Years, Heidi Klum’s Marble Face & Other Wild Looks From Met Gala

Bad Bunny showed up to the Met Gala looking like he’d aged fifty years, complete with prosthetics and a cane.

Bad Bunny showed up to the 2026 Met Gala looking like he’d aged fifty years overnight, complete with white hair, a walking cane, and prosthetic makeup so detailed you’d swear he was actually a senior citizen.

The transformation was so convincing that people were genuinely confused about whether it was really him under all that makeup and latex.

He wasn’t just making a fashion statement either; this whole look was a direct response to the Met’s “Costume Art” exhibition, which explores how fashion functions on different types of bodies, including aging ones.

The exhibit, curated by Andrew Bolton, runs through January 2027 and examines the relationship between garments and the human form across different life stages and physical conditions.

Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

Featuring: Bad Bunny

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

He paired the aged makeup with classic old-man accessories, including a timepiece and that signature cane, creating a complete character rather than just wearing a costume.

Bad Bunny wasn’t the only artist pushing boundaries at this year’s gala.

The Met Gala continues to be a space where artists reinterpret fashion as wearable art, with everyone from Beyoncé to SZA bringing their own creative visions to the red carpet.

Heidi Klum transformed herself into a marble statue inspired by classical sculptures, while other attendees took equally bold approaches to the “Fashion is Art” dress code.

Beyoncé serves as co-chair of this year’s gala alongside Nicole Kidman, Venue Williams, and Anna Wintour, with the event raising funds for the Costume Institute.

Check out some of the crazier outfits:

Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Heidi Klum

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Bad Bunny

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages Isha Ambani arriving at the Met Gala in New York



Featuring: Isha Ambani

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Katy Perry

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Madonna

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Ciara

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City



Featuring: Rihanna

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages