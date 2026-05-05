Bad Bunny Ages Fifty Years, Heidi Klum’s Marble Face & Other Wild Looks From Met Gala

Bad Bunny showed up to the Met Gala looking like he’d aged fifty years, complete with prosthetics and a cane.
Bad Bunny showed up to the 2026 Met Gala looking like he’d aged fifty years overnight, complete with white hair, a walking cane, and prosthetic makeup so detailed you’d swear he was actually a senior citizen.
The transformation was so convincing that people were genuinely confused about whether it was really him under all that makeup and latex.
He wasn’t just making a fashion statement either; this whole look was a direct response to the Met’s “Costume Art” exhibition, which explores how fashion functions on different types of bodies, including aging ones.
The exhibit, curated by Andrew Bolton, runs through January 2027 and examines the relationship between garments and the human form across different life stages and physical conditions.
He paired the aged makeup with classic old-man accessories, including a timepiece and that signature cane, creating a complete character rather than just wearing a costume.
Bad Bunny wasn’t the only artist pushing boundaries at this year’s gala.