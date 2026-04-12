Battle Rapper Destroys KSI With Brutal Bars On “Britain’s Got Talent”

KSI’s stone-faced reaction to getting roasted by a battle rapper on “Britain’s Got Talent” went viral for all the wrong reasons.

KSI took a brutal roasting from battle rapper REN DMC on “Britain’s Got Talent,” and his initial reaction sparked a viral moment that had the internet weighing in on whether he could handle the heat.

The moment REN DMC stepped on stage, he came prepared with bars aimed directly at the judging panel, but it was his assault on KSI’s music career and boxing that landed the hardest.

“I heard that you do boxing now,” REN DMC spit, “I know why you hit your opponents, because you can’t make a hit in your music.”

He capped it off by calling KSI “the worst thing in rap since Ant and Dec,” and the crowd gasped as the words landed.

What made the moment go viral wasn’t just the roast itself, but KSI’s face during it. He sat there stone-faced, visibly unimpressed, and hit his buzzer to shut down the performance.

Simon Cowell was doubled over laughing, Amanda Holden was eating it up, and Alesha Dixon took her own shots with humor, but KSI looked like he wanted to disappear into his chair.

Fans immediately started calling him out online.

But here’s where the story flipped. After the audition wrapped, KSI came back with a completely different energy.

“Oh, you know what? I give it to him. He smashed it,” KSI said, praising the rapper’s performance.

He explained that while REN DMC was “cooking” him on stage, he recognized the balls it took to deliver that material in front of thousands of people and millions watching at home.

“He was very good. It was very funny and I appreciate it. I don’t take myself too seriously,” KSI added, showing he could laugh at himself after all.

Ren DMC, risky but I loved that 🤣🤣🤣. KSI can't take a joke? He's also a rapper, he should know about roasting, everyone else was laughing. I'm sure this guy has more serious serious tunes as well#bgt — Highkick AJ🇬🇭🇬🇧💜💚 (@AjEasmon) April 11, 2026

Bro roasted KSI 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 #BGT — CFC Lukeyy | #NoYildiz (@CFCLukeyy) April 11, 2026

KSI getting absolutely roasted on #BGT pic.twitter.com/5fSsUQeIDo — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) April 11, 2026

KSI is such a misery. Get him off the show #BGT — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) April 12, 2026