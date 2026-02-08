Battle Rapper Geechi Gotti Jailed Without Bail In Butler County, Ohio

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Battle rapper Geechi Gotti was arrested in Butler County, Ohio, on February 5 and faces multiple drug possession charges.

Geechi Gotti was arrested in Butler County, Ohio, on February 5 and is facing four drug possession charges and one failure to comply charge.

Cops booked Marcus Fantroy, Geechi’s real name, on multiple possession of drugs charges. The charges involve schedule one and two substances.

Geechi Gotti also received a failure-to-comply charge for ignoring a police officer’s signal.

Schedule I or II drugs typically include cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, meth, LSD and certain prescription opioids and stimulants.

In Ohio, these charges could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The arrest occurred far from Geechi’s home base in Compton, California. Butler County sits in southwestern Ohio. Battle rap fans expressed shock at seeing the West Coast legend locked up in the Midwest.

Geechi built his reputation as one of battle rap’s most consistent performers. Members of the battle rap community flooded his social media with prayers and messages of support.

No court date has been announced for Geechi’s charges.