Beenie Man Engaged – After 23 Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beenie Man has finally found his forever after 23 years – and he wasted no time getting engaged to Camille Lee!

Beenie Man is engaged to Camille Lee. The Jamaican dancehall artist took to Instagram to announce that he and the businesswoman have become engaged.

“23 years in the making, but finally found my forever with Camille,” Beenie, 50, wrote beside a clip of the proposal.

“She’s been my rock, lifting me up and supporting me through every emotional roller coaster,” Beenie Man continued. “Her energy and light have brought new life to my music. I couldn’t have done it without her by my side. Forever grateful for her love and support.”

The video showed Beenie putting the engagement ring on his now-fiancé’s finger as well as a clip of them posing together with the ring. Beenie, real name Moses Davis, and Camille went public in November 2021, however, they have known each other since they were young.

During an Instagram Live in 2021, Camille explained how she knew the musician.

“I’ve known Moses (Beenie Man) from childhood days, from Craig Town, Jones Town, because a Jones Town me come from, from Crooks Street, and Moses from Craig Town, so I’ve known Moses from then …,” she said, via The Jamaica Gleaner.

Beenie was previously married to reggae singer D’Angel.