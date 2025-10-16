Benzino Gets Roasted Over D’Angelo Tribute Video Gone Wrong

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino’s D’Angelo tribute video backfired online as users mocked his music video homage to the late neo-soul pioneer.

Benzino caught heat online Wednesday (October 15) after posting a tribute to the late D’Angelo that featured his own 2020 music video inspired by the neo-soul pioneer’s sensual visuals.

The Benzino video, titled “The Bigger Picture,” borrowed heavily from D’Angelo’s 1999 “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”—a slow, shirtless, sweat-drenched homage to intimacy that became a cultural moment.

But instead of praise, Benzino’s attempt to honor the late singer drew mockery and disbelief.

“I absolutely was influenced by the Amazing artist DAngelo Rip King your music is timeless,” Benzino wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which had its comments turned off—possibly to avoid the exact kind of reactions that exploded elsewhere.

Once the clip landed on X (Twitter), the dragging began. One user reposted the video with the line, “No way he’s getting into heaven,” and the floodgates opened.

“Somebody called someone a ‘Sentient Neckbone’ on here a few days ago. Benzino fits that description as well,” one comment read.

Another chimed in, “I will never forget that someone said he looked like a muscle spasm in this video.”

A third user took aim at Benzino’s daughter, rapper Coi Leray. “Benzino should burn irl then go to Hell for that D’Angelo tribute video #MentalHealthMatters,” they wrote. “Dear Coi Leray, I’m sorry that that man is your father and so deranged.”

The original “Untitled” video debuted in December 1999 as the third single from D’Angelo’s Grammy-winning album Voodoo.

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on October 14 at age 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

His family described him as “the shining star of our family” and remembered his “extraordinarily moving music.”