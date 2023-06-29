Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Join $7.2 Million Initiative To Combat Homelessness In Houston  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland are tackling homelessness in Houston as part of an initiative to build 31 units for the city’s unhoused.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are reportedly giving back to their hometown, joining Harris County to tackle homelessness in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Destiny’s Child members are launching a permanent housing complex in Houston’s midtown area. County leaders announced their plan to build 31 new permanent supported housing units for unhoused locals with $7.2 million in funds provided via the American Rescue Plan.

The housing project known as Knowles-Rowland House is set to break ground in October. In addition to the housing units, the scheme will provide support to residents. This includes mental health, physical and behavioral health support and other specialized services.

Additional funding comes from other groups, including Rice University. The total cost of the initiative is estimated at around $8.4 million.

An even “bigger launch” is expected when Beyoncé comes to Houston for her Renaissance Tour later this year. She’s set to perform at NRG Stadium on September 23 and 24.

At a press conference Tuesday (June 27), Judge Lina Hidalgo praised efforts in reducing homelessness in the area by 20 percent amid the pandemic and beyond.

She also highlighted Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland’s involvement, noting the Houston natives “have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

Rudy Rasmus, a local Pastor and executive director of Bread of Life, where the units will be located, shared his gratitude for the project. He said the Destiny’s Child trio inspired the Knowles-Rowland Project after they used money from their hit single “No, No, No” to build a youth center in the city.