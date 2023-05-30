Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Tina Turner During London Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bullock) passed away on May 24 at the age of 83. People all around the world, including music megastar Beyoncé Knowles, offered condolences for the iconic singer.

In particular, Beyoncé paid tribute to Tina Turner during her Renaissance World Tour stop in London, England. The Renaissance album creator performed a rendition of “River Deep – Mountain High” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show.

Beyoncé fans posted footage of the Houston-bred vocalist’s performance to the internet. According to Variety, Queen Bey told the crowd, “I want you guys to help me sing one of my favorite songs. We love you, Tina.”

Ike & Tina Turner released “River Deep – Mountain High” in 1966. Phil Spector, Jeff Barry, and Ellie Greenwich wrote the record. Spector also produced the 1960s-era classic.

“River Deep – Mountain High” earned a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1999. Rolling Stone ranked the song at No. 33 on the trade magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Tina Turner as a solo performer as part of the 2021 class, alongside Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z. Ike & Tina received a Rock Hall induction as a duo in 1991.

Beyoncé has routinely named Tina Turner as one of her musical inspirations. The two entertainment industry legends shared a stage together at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

Tina Turner and Beyoncé ran through “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” and “Proud Mary” at the 2008 Grammys. Beyoncé also performed “Proud Mary” at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors event as a homage to the Queen of Rock & Roll.