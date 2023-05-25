Beyoncé Shares Touching Tribute To Tina Turner: “I Love You Endlessly” 

Beyoncé is among those who have paid tribute to Tina Turner, who has died aged 83.
According to her spokesperson, the Queen of Rock & Roll died at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (May 24) following a long illness.
“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé penned in a message shared on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”
In 2005, Beyoncé paid homage to the legendary singer at the Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Tina Turner. She performed “Proud Mary,” and three years later would go on to join Tina Turner for an iconic duet of the hit song at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008. Watch their electrifying performance below.
When Tina Turner turned 80, Beyoncé gave her flowers for “paving the way,” in a handwritten letter.
“I have loved you for a lifetime,” she wrote. “You have paved the way and made it possible for another country girl to go after her dreams. I’m so grateful for you. I am blessed to have two Tina’s showing me the way. With every ounce of my love and admiration.”
Many other famous faces also paid tribute to Tina Turner on social media. Read some of their messages below.