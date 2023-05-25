Beyoncé Shares Touching Tribute To Tina Turner: “I Love You Endlessly” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé joined the tributes to legendary singer Tina Turner, thanking “My beloved queen” for being an inspiration.

According to her spokesperson, the Queen of Rock & Roll died at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (May 24) following a long illness.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé penned in a message shared on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Ms. Tina Turner. 🤍#RestInPeaceTinaTurner pic.twitter.com/z1uWndOS3N — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 24, 2023

In 2005, Beyoncé paid homage to the legendary singer at the Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Tina Turner. She performed “Proud Mary,” and three years later would go on to join Tina Turner for an iconic duet of the hit song at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008. Watch their electrifying performance below.

When Tina Turner turned 80, Beyoncé gave her flowers for “paving the way,” in a handwritten letter.

“I have loved you for a lifetime,” she wrote. “You have paved the way and made it possible for another country girl to go after her dreams. I’m so grateful for you. I am blessed to have two Tina’s showing me the way. With every ounce of my love and admiration.”

Beyoncé wishing Tina Turner a happy birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UIFuHkf0oD — virgo’s grooviest. (@virgosgrooviest) November 26, 2022

Many other famous faces also paid tribute to Tina Turner on social media. Read some of their messages below.

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend! pic.twitter.com/RsGNfzD02C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 24, 2023

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023

Ms Tina. 💔 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 24, 2023