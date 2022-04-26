Bhad Bhabie Shows Alleged Receipts To Prove $50 Million OnlyFans Earnings Claim 

Bhad Bhabie made $1 million within 6 hours of her OnlyFans launch last year, breaking the record. Now she says she’s earned over $50 million.

Bhad Bhabie has come up with some evidence to back up her claims that she made over $50 million on Onlyfans.

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli caught a ton of backlash from doubters when she mentioned her huge earnings during a recent Instagram Live. The rapper was attempting to distance herself from her “Cash Me Outside” viral moment on the Dr. Phil show back in 2016.

“It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy s###.’ No, that’s not how I feel,” she explained.

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s### like that. Like, there’s way more things,” she continued. “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B####” girl, the girl who got a f###### million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f###### $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird.”

However, it seems as though not everyone believed Bhad Bhabie, so she had to come with receipts. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Monday (Apr. 25), sharing a screenshot of her alleged earnings from the paid subscription platform. “Go cry about it b####,” she penned in the caption while also thanking Scoop Agency Partners.

Bhad Bhabie Drops Her Receipts

If the figures are real, the teen pocketed almost $53 million gross, reportedly netting around $43 million once fees are deducted.

Bhad Bhabie launched her OnlyFans account last year, just days after her 18th birthday on March 18. Within six hours of going live, the teenager racked up $1 million, breaking a record on the platform.

“We’re breaking the internet I swear to god,” Bhad Bhabie foreshadowed in one of her first OnlyFans posts.