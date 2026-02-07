Bianca Censori Denies Giving Kanye Dome On A Boat For Everyone To See

Bianca Censori spoke about her public nudity choices and supporting Kanye West through mental health struggles in her first major interview.

Bianca Censori just dropped her first major interview and she’s setting the record straight about everything.

The 31-year-old architect, married to Kanye West, sat down with Vanity Fair and talked about her constant nudity, that Venice boat drama, and how she handles Ye’s mental health struggles.

Bianca shut down everyone who thinks Kanye forces her to strip down in public. She told the magazine straight up: “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do.”

She said she and Kanye work together on her outfits. “So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something,'” Bianca explained.

The Australian designer admitted she’s always been obsessed with being undressed.

“I was everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again,” she said. Bianca called it living her artwork. She thinks the nudity gives her power without having to speak much.

“I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech,” she confessed.

She also cleared up those wild Venice boat photos from 2023. Everyone thought they caught her giving Kanye oral sex on that water taxi. Bianca said that never happened. She was just “kneeling on a stool and resting her head on his lap.”

The whole thing embarrassed her at first because of her dad. But now she doesn’t care what people think. Bianca got emotional talking about supporting Kanye through his bipolar struggles and controversial moments.

“All I can do is always just be there and help,” she said with tears in her eyes.

She compared this year to “doing CPR for months.” Bianca said she has the love and empathy to handle it even when the world doesn’t understand. There were times she thought about ending their marriage. But she realized those feelings were just surface-level.

Bianca also addressed Kanye’s antisemitic comments. She said she’s not antisemitic and called mainstream antisemitism “terrifying.” Bianca tried talking to Kanye about his Nazi obsession, but his answers didn’t make sense to her.

Bianca compared it to his other extreme obsessions over the years. The interview comes after Kanye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for his past behavior.

He blamed a brain injury from his 2022 car accident for his mental health issues. Kanye recently met with a rabbi and he’s trying to make things right.

“He has to go through his process in how he amends that, and I’m here to support and love and be with him,” she explained.

She ended by saying, “I love him so much. We’re like the same person.”

Bianca posed for the magazine photos completely undressed while sitting on a black horse. She said she’s done being naked, but the interview suggests otherwise. Kanye recently announced his next album, Bully, is dropping this spring.