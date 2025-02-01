Big Boy Credits Will Smith For Helping Him Lose Hundreds Of Pounds After Clairvoyant Moment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stuff like this makes you realize how lucky we are collectively to have role models such as Will Smith and Big Boy.

A conversation between Big Boy and Will Smith nearly 25 years ago has taken on a profound significance in both of their lives today.

During a recent radio interview, the pair reflected on a pivotal exchange that inspired Big Boy to embark on a transformative health journey.

“We were having just this kind of conversation, and when we got off air, I remember you spoke with me,” he said to Smith. “You asked me, ‘Big, how old are you?’ And then you said, ‘What about your health? What about your heart? What about your life?’”

"You changed my life."



Big Boy credits Will Smith for kick-starting his health journey, and Will Smith tells Big Boy that a voice in his head whispered to him the words, "He's not going to make it."



(🎥 BigBoyTV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/xliAH0t9lv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 31, 2025

At the time, Big Boy dismissed the seriousness of the questions, believing he was content with his weight. However, Smith’s words lingered.

“I was so happy in the skin I was in,” Big Boy admitted. “But then I realized I wasn’t as happy as I thought. If I didn’t do something, I felt like I was gonna be dead in a year.”

Smith’s concern didn’t end with that conversation. He followed up by challenging Big Boy to a weight loss competition where they agreed to donate $1,000 per pound lost to charity.

“We did $1,000 per pound, and I lost 111 pounds,” Big Boy shared. “Will stayed with it, checking in with me every week. And when I lost 111 pounds, he donated $111,000 to charity.”

Smith recalled his side of the story, explaining how he was compelled to act during their interview due to a premonition he had, which he says has guided his life since he was a child.

“I was sitting there, and I just heard this whisper in my spirit that said, ‘He’s not gonna make it.’ And I couldn’t avoid it,” Smith said. “So I just said it in that moment, that I wanted him to take on this challenge. And to see where he is now, keeping that weight off for decades, is incredible.”

Smith praised Big Boy for his perseverance, acknowledging the emotional and physical challenges that come with such a journey.

“The amount of changes you had to make to sustain that for decades and not slip back into emotional habits—that’s the height of humanity for me,” Smith emphasized. “To me, that’s the highest of what I want to do in this world.”

At one point, the famed radio host weighed over 500 pounds.

“Being comfortable, I could accommodate 500 pounds,” Big Boy said in the 2018 interview. “If I wanted to drive, I would drive a bigger car. If I wanted a suit, I would get a suit made.”

However, he managed to lose 300 pounds after having what’s known as Duodenal Switch, which is a bariatric surgery that removes 70% of the stomach. Big Boy recounted how the life-changing conversation began after a routine interview.

Watch the touching exchange in the post above.