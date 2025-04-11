Big U Pleads Not Guilty In Massive Federal Case Tied to Crips

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eugene “Big U” Henley pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of running a criminal enterprise and ordering a rapper’s murder in Las Vegas.

Eugene “Big U” Henley pleaded not guilty in federal court to a sweeping 43-count indictment that accuses him of running a violent criminal ring tied to the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips and orchestrating the 2021 killing of an aspiring rapper in Las Vegas.

Big U, a former gang leader turned community figure, is facing charges that include racketeering, murder, extortion, wire fraud, embezzlement, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Federal prosecutors allege he led a criminal organization dubbed “Big U Enterprise,” which they say operated as a front for a range of illicit activity, including human trafficking, illegal gambling and financial fraud.

According to the indictment, Big U ordered the murder of 21-year-old rapper Rayshawn Williams after the young artist released a diss track aimed at him.

Williams’ body was discovered in a ditch off Interstate 15 in Las Vegas in 2021.

The charges also include violations of the RICO and Hobbs Acts, bank fraud, tax evasion and misuse of public funds.

Prosecutors claim he submitted fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief loans and improperly diverted money from the city’s Gang Reduction and Youth Development program.

Authorities say the alleged schemes defrauded taxpayers and impacted celebrities, including NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Big U, who turned himself in last month, has maintained his innocence publicly. If convicted, Henley could face life in prison or a sentence spanning several centuries. His trial is scheduled to begin May 20, 2025.

He previously served 13 years behind bars after a 1991 conviction for attempting to steal cocaine from an undercover officer.