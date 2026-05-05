Kid Capri Drags Yung Miami For Disrespecting Legendary DJ Sean Mac In Cringeworthy Clip

Kid Capri is calling out Yung Miami for what he sees as a performative apology after she publicly disrespected DJ Sean Mac at a Miami club event.

The legendary DJ is making it clear that artists need to stop treating DJs like disposable assets.

Over the weekend, a viral clip showed Yung Miami grabbing the microphone near the DJ booth and telling Sean Mac his music was trash.

“The party’s lit, but the music is f###### trash,” she said before adding, “No! No! No! I’m about to DJ this party.”

The moment spread across social media, and by Monday, May 4, Yung Miami posted a public apology on her Instagram Story, claiming she was just trying to have a good time.

But Kid Capri wasn’t buying it. He went live to address what he called the real issue: artists using apologies as damage control rather than showing genuine respect for the people behind the turntables.

“That wack ass apology to Sean Mac,” he started, cutting straight to the point. “You’re apologizing because you got stomped on by social media for being a f### up and saying what you said to a DJ, disrespecting him.”

Kid Capri’s message went deeper than just one incident. He called out the entitlement he sees running through the industry.

“Y’all entitled artists think y’all could just get away with and then later on, say sorry, like it’s all right,” he said, emphasizing that DJs deserve actual compensation and respect, not just words.

“You want to apologize. Put him on the concert. Give him some money. Put some money in his pocket.”

The veteran DJ made it personal, drawing a line in the sand about how he operates.

“You’ll never see nobody doing that s### to me,” he stated firmly. “So let nobody do it to you.”

His message was directed at other DJs who might be letting artists walk over them without consequences.

The situation highlights a larger conversation about power dynamics in nightlife and entertainment spaces where artists sometimes forget who’s actually controlling the vibe.

Kid Capri’s intervention serves as a reminder that some legends won’t let that slide.