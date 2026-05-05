Cardi B Slays Met Gala In Skin Tight Sheer Black Lace & Teal Mermaid Gown

Cardi B arrives at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom sheer black lace gown, then switches to a sparkling teal mermaid dress that hugs her curves perfectly.

Cardi B showed up to the 2026 Met Gala ready to make a statement, and she did exactly that with not one but two completely different looks that had everyone talking.

The rapper arrived fashionably late to Monday’s “Costume Art” theme in a custom sheer black lace gown designed by Marc Jacobs, featuring exaggerated shoulders, dramatic hips, and a sweeping train that commanded attention the moment she hit the steps.

The fit was intentional, the energy was immaculate, and she posed with Jacobs before switching things up entirely.

Celebrities arrive at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Costume Art’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

Featuring: Cardi B

Where: New York City, New York, United States

When: 04 May 2026

Credit: TheStewartOfNY/INSTARimages

She changed into a sparkling teal mermaid gown that hugged her curves in all the right ways, proving she came prepared for multiple moments throughout the night.

Her sister Hennessy Carolina rolled through The Mark Hotel lobby in a crimson sequined halter, and the two of them glided through the space as they owned it.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about the moment Cardi quickly grabbed her sister’s dropped purse, a real-life moment that felt more authentic than any red carpet choreography.

This is what people actually remember from these events, not just the clothes but the humanity behind them.

The afterparty energy was next level, with Rihanna hyping up the scene on the carpet while Beyoncé co-chaired the entire event in a skeletal gown alongside Jay-Z and Blue Ivy.

That combination had everyone wondering if a Cardi-Beyoncé moment would happen inside, and according to reports, the night delivered on that promise.

Cardi’s approach to the Met Gala has always been about pushing boundaries, and her history at the event proves it.

From her 2018 debut in a Jeremy Scott gown celebrating motherhood to her 2024 gothic moment in Windowsen’s black tulle masterpiece, she’s consistently been one of the most anticipated arrivals of the night.