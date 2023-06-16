Bill Cosby Hit With More Sexual Assault Allegations In New Federal Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New the Nevada law opened the door for the women to file the civil suit.

Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assault and battery—again. According to NBC News, the 85-year-old “Cosby Show” creator and, at one time, America’s Dad, has been hit with a lawsuit filed by lawyers for nine women in U.S. District Court in Nevada.

The allegations state that between 1979 and 1992, he drugged or attempted to drug each one before sexually assaulting them. He’s also accused of battery, assault, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

The women listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Lise Lotte-Lublin, Lili Bernard, Janice Baker-Kinney, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Angela Leslie, Pam Joy Abeyta and Heidi Thomas.

Lotte-Lublin said she was actually drugged and raped, adding in a statement, “For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself.”

According to the claim, his “enormous power, fame and prestige” led him to attempt to do what he wanted sexually with them. Many might look at the time and wonder how come these allegations are coming up now.

Just weeks ago, Nevada passed a law eliminating the statute of limitations for civil cases, opening the door for them to file this federal civil claim and be compensated for what they say was a civil violation.