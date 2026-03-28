Bill Cosby’s Manager Says He Was Just “Having A Good Time” Drugging Women

Bill Cosby’s former manager defends the comedian’s history of drugging women, claiming he was just having fun like other entertainers.

Bill Cosby lost a civil lawsuit to a woman who alleged he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, and his former manager’s response is absolutely wild.

Andrew Wyatt showed up on TMZ Live to defend the 88-year-old comedian’s actions, claiming Cosby was just “having a good time” when he gave Quaaludes to women he wanted to sleep with.

That’s a direct quote from someone who’s supposed to be managing his reputation.

The jury sided with Donna Motsinger, a former waitress who said Bill Cosby picked her up in a limousine, gave her a pill he claimed was aspirin, and then sexually assaulted her while she was incapacitated.

A Santa Monica jury awarded her $60 million in damages, but here’s where it gets worse. Wyatt actually tried to normalize Cosby’s behavior by saying he wasn’t the only entertainer “having a good time” in the ’70s.

The TMZ crew literally had to stop him mid-sentence to push back on that logic.

Wyatt also claimed Cosby’s accusers are out for “blood,” which is a wild way to describe women seeking justice for sexual assault.

The evidence against Bill Cosby is damning. Court documents revealed that Motsinger woke up at home naked except for her underwear with no memory of what happened.

She knew she’d been drugged and raped. Cosby’s own deposition testimony showed he obtained a prescription for Quaaludes from a gynecologist at a poker game and refilled it seven times specifically to give to women he was pursuing.

He admitted under oath that he never took a single pill himself.