Blueface Keeps Picking On King Harris Says He Looks Like His Girlfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

King Harris got dragged into a wild back-and-forth after Blueface said his girlfriend looks like him, and things got really weird.

King Harris clapped back hard after Blueface randomly said his new girl looks like T.I.’s son and the back-and-forth got real awkward real quick. It all started when Blueface told his followers that his boo, Nevaeh Akira, kinda looked like King Harris. That didn’t fly with the Atlanta native, who hopped online to shut that down.

“First of all, I don’t look like no female ever,” King said. “Second of all, why the hell would you say that, brother? I’m less mad, more like weirded out. Why would you say your girl resembles a guy?”

Instead of backing off, Blueface leaned in and made it even weirder. “King Harris is my type of b####,” he tweeted before hopping on live.

Then he doubled down with more wild talk: “See, here n##### go. They want to be funny now. I tried to say it the nicest way I could without calling you a b####, bro. You look like a b####. King Harris looks like my b####.

He kept going, throwing shade at King’s looks and voice.

“You want to go laugh and make it seem like you cute and handsome, and I’m weird? Ain’t nothing manly about you. You don’t look like a man, you’re petite, you lightskin.”

Then Blueface dragged his girl into it for laughs, telling her, “King Harris, come get in the bed, baby. I like the way you said that. Queen Harris? Ooh. With your little petite ass.”

King tried to explain why the whole thing was off.

“Props to her. She was like, ‘Well, that means I’m handsome.’ Nah, baby, you’re supposed to be beautiful, pretty, sexy. Men are handsome, you know? Don’t get her thinking she’s handsome, Blueface. I’m handsome. She’s the female, beautiful, you know? Man traits should not be there.”

This whole thing is yet another wild moment for Blueface, who’s been stirring things up ever since he got out of jail.

Meanwhile, King’s usually lowkey when it comes to Hip-Hop beef, but this one dragged him in whether he liked it or not.