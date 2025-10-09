Boosie Badazz Hires Scandal-Plagued Lobbyists To Beg Donald Trump For Pardon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz turned to a pair of controversial lobbyists in a last-ditch effort to get Donald Trump to pardon his federal gun case.

Boosie Badazz is making a bold bid for freedom by hiring two controversial lobbyists with checkered pasts to help him secure a presidential pardon from Donald Trump as he prepares to serve a possible 24-month federal sentence on a gun charge.

The Louisiana rapper, born Torrence Hatch Jr., has tapped J.M. Burkman & Associates to plead his case directly to the former president, according to records obtained by LegiStorm.

The lobbying firm is run by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, a pair best known for their criminal convictions related to deceptive robocalls targeting Black voters during the 2020 election.

Public disclosures show the duo is lobbying for “a presidential pardon” on behalf of the 42-year-old artist, whom they describe as a “world class musician.”

Boosie pleaded guilty in August 2025 to being a felon in possession of a firearm following a 2023 arrest in San Diego.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a second weapons charge. Federal authorities are now pushing for the maximum sentence of two years behind bars.

Boosie Badazz Publicly Pleads With Donald Trump For Presidential Pardon

The rapper has been vocal about what he sees as political bias in his case.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT,” he posted on social media in January. “MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF.”

Boosie’s criminal history stretches back over a decade. In 2009, he was sentenced to four years in prison for drug and gun offenses. He was later hit with a 10-year sentence for violating probation, though he was acquitted of a high-profile murder charge in 2012.

The lobbyists he hired aren’t exactly known for subtlety. Burkman and Wohl were reportedly convicted in Ohio for orchestrating robocalls that spread false information to more than 85,000 voters in Black communities, discouraging them from voting by mail.

They were sentenced to probation and ordered to perform 500 hours of voter registration work. Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission fined them $5 million.

Boosie has repeatedly turned to Trump for help, especially after the 2024 election.

“@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE?” he tweeted in November 2024. ”THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED.”

His sentencing is set for November 21.