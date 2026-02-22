Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Louisiana AG Lawsuit Causes Stress Related Breakdown

Rapper Boosie Badazz landed in the hospital after stress from a Louisiana Attorney General lawsuit overwhelmed his health and mental state.
The legal battle centers around Attorney General Liz Murrill’s accusations that Boosie used Caleb Wilson’s name and image without family permission for scholarship promotion.
Caleb Wilson was a Southern University student who tragically died in a hazing incident that rocked the campus community.
The lawsuit alleges Boosie exploited Wilson’s death to promote the Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship connected to his BoosieBash festival without obtaining consent from Wilson’s grieving family members.
The legal pressure proved too much for Boosie, who checked himself into a hospital before later discharging himself against medical advice.
The rapper took to X.com to express his frustration with the situation, writing: “JUST GOT OUT THE HOSPITAL. IM GOOD JUST CHECKED MYSELF OUT. I LET THIS LADY GET THE BEST OF ME WITH THIS B####### ASS LAWSUIT N GOT ME SICk. S### JUST WRONG N EVIL SHES DOING. DEFINITELY WILL ADD THIS TO MY LAWSUIT.”
Murrill’s office claims Wilson’s family never gave permission for their son’s name or likeness to be used in promotional materials.
The attorney general argues Boosie’s actions constitute false advertising and unauthorized exploitation of a deceased person’s identity for commercial gain.
Boosie has previously threatened legal action against the attorney general’s office, claiming the investigation represents harassment and persecution.
The rapper maintains his scholarship efforts were genuine attempts to honor Wilson’s memory and help other students avoid similar tragedies.
The hospitalization marks another chapter in Boosie’s complicated relationship with Louisiana’s legal system.
Boosie’s previous confrontation with Louisiana authorities it was much more serious, when he faced first-degree murder charges in the 2009 killing of Terry Boyd.
Prosecutors alleged Boosie orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot and used his rap lyrics, including the song “187,” as evidence against him during the May 2012 trial in Baton Rouge.
The jury deliberated for just one hour before acquitting Boosie on May 11, 2012, though he still served an eight-year prison sentence on separate drug charges at Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Boosie’s associate, a 16-year-old named Marlo Mike Davis, was convicted of killing six people, including rappers Lil Phat and Nussie.
Boosie alluded to his long struggle with Louisiana law, in a desperate plea to powerhouse attorney Benjamin Crump.