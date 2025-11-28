Boosie Badazz Rejected Prison, Sentencing Closes In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz pushed back against talk of prison time and said he is standing strong as he waits for a ruling in his gun case.

Boosie Badazz remains firm in his belief that he will dodge prison time as he awaits sentencing in his federal gun case, insisting during a recent appearance that he refuses to even entertain the idea of spending the next two years behind bars.

The Baton Rouge rapper leaned on faith and Southern conviction when asked about the possibility of a 24-month sentence, making it clear that he will not speak negativity into existence or claim an outcome he does not accept.

“I’m confident like a muthafucka. I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down south. Your word your mouth is a powerful source.”

Boosie pushed back against social media predictions that he will automatically be hit with the maximum term when he returns to court. He stressed that nothing is predetermined and that sentencing depends entirely on the judge.

“It’s still up to the judge,” he said. “It’s up to God but it’s up to the judge. You know people saying ‘He gotta do two years.’ That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to the judge what the judge wanna do. I’m confident man. I’m chin up chest high.”

Despite his optimism he said he is bracing himself for whatever outcome arrives in January. Boosie acknowledged the weight of the situation but suggested this case feels different from past legal battles that left him feeling targeted.

“I don’t have a judge that hates me this time,” he said. “I’ve always had judges that crucified me.”

Still he made it clear that his confidence is not blind. Boosie told TMZ earlier that he hopes a pardon will come through and he reiterated that belief during his latest remarks. That hope remains alive thanks to a monthslong push behind the scenes.

In October filings revealed that the Louisiana native hired lobbyists to help him secure a pardon. He has also gone public with multiple pleas asking state officials to reconsider his situation and extend mercy. The effort is ongoing as his legal team works to shift the narrative ahead of his court date.

Boosie’s sentencing which was originally slated for November 21 was moved to January 9 at his request giving him more time to prepare and pursue every realistic avenue. For him the delay is not a setback but another moment to reinforce his belief that the right outcome is still within reach.

As the new year approaches the rapper faces one of the most consequential moments of his career yet he continues to project resolve. Whether through a judge’s decision or a hoped-for pardon he maintains faith that he will walk into 2025 as a free man rather than another cautionary tale.