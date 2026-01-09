Boosie Badazz Snaps On Crack Head Kodak Black Following Christmas Eve Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz lashed out at Kodak Black after the Florida rapper released a diss track just before Boosie’s court date in his federal gun case.

Boosie Badazz didn’t hold back after Kodak Black dropped a diss track just hours before Boosie’s scheduled court appearance in his federal gun case, igniting a war of words that’s now impossible to ignore.

Kodak’s latest track, “Christmas Eve,” released on YouTube earlier this week, takes direct aim at the Baton Rouge rapper.

In the song, Kodak raps, “I used to look up to Boosie he hate I got more bread that old head stupid/you don’t even move like ah OG/couldn’t sign me you got cold, yea you know me.”

Boosie, clearly livid, fired back on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Kodak of clout-chasing at a vulnerable moment.

“U wait until the day before I go to court to drop a weak ass diss song. Lol U A #CCCH (Clout Chasing Crackhead). U know what I got going and you do this day before court. 100% you are a clown. Its still not go get people to f### people with your music.”

U WAIT UNTIL THE DAY BEFORE I GO TO COURT TO DROP A WEAK ASS DISS SONG LOL U A #CCCH (CLOUT CHASING CRACKHEAD) U KNOW WHAT I GOT GOING N U DO THIS THE DAY BEFORE COURT💯U A REAL 🤡 ITS STILL NOT GO GET PEOPLE TO F### WITH YOUR MUSIC‼️WHEN THE LAST TIME U HEARD SOMEBODY SAID PUT… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 9, 2026

The tension between the two rappers has been simmering for over a year.

Their issues first escalated in 2023 when Boosie criticized Kodak for collaborating with 6ix9ine, who remains a controversial figure in Hip-Hop due to his cooperation with federal authorities.

Kodak retaliated by calling Boosie “the most immature 40-year-old ever.”

Boosie continued his verbal assault in the same X post, saying, “When was the last time you heard somebody say ‘put on that new Kodak.’ You done bra. Your career is over!!. Your music is trash and your looks are even worst. Only time you were relevant when you mentioned me. You still mad you did that song and I blowed you down. You can’t take that back.!!”

He closed his rant with a jab referencing the 1991 film New Jack City, writing, “You a lame now and your music shts. Anyway I got court tomorrow but I’m sure you know that. I know you go be holding the phone like Pookie off New Jack city waiting on some bad news. You go be up all night smoking that sht wishing bad on me somehow!! #GodGotMe One Thang That Won’t Happen tho 100%. I won’t be checking PC like u did.”