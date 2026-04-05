Boosie Takes No Chances, Tells Feds He’s Using Prop Gun & Does This To Prove It

Boosie Badazz makes crystal clear he’s using fake guns on set, repeatedly stressing the weapons are props to avoid being violated by the feds.

Boosie Badazz made absolutely certain everyone understood what was happening when cameras caught him on a video set, holding what appeared to be a firearm over the weekend.

The Louisiana rapper wasn’t taking any chances with federal authorities, so he went out of his way to clarify that the weapon was nothing but a prop, repeating the message multiple times while demonstrating the fake sound effects.

“Prop guns. Look, listen to it,” he said in the footage. “Star Wars. Federal agents, this is Star Wars… it’s a prop.”

Boosie lets it be known to the Feds that He’s Only Using Prop Guns While Filming pic.twitter.com/F8ioaAIsa3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 4, 2026

He even pointed the fake gun at his own head and pulled the trigger to drive home the point that there was zero danger involved.

The clip circulated online and caught people’s attention, but Boosie’s reasoning behind the extra caution became clear when you consider his recent legal history.

The rapper has dealt with multiple firearm-related charges over the years, including arrests connected to unlawful possession as a convicted felon.

Earlier this year, a federal judge sentenced him to time served and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was spotted with a gun tucked in his waist during a video shoot.

The outcome meant he avoided additional prison time, but it also left him under continued federal scrutiny.

With three years of supervised release hanging over his head and a $50,000 fine already imposed, the last thing he needs is federal agents showing up with questions about firearms on a video production.

The rapper’s legal team likely advised him to be extra vocal about distinguishing real weapons from props, especially given the heightened attention on set safety following various incidents in the industry.

Every precaution counts when you’re operating under federal supervision, and Boosie’s making sure there’s no room for misinterpretation about what’s happening on his projects.