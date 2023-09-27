EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow And Promoters Accused Of Stiffing Jermaine Dupri’s Dad, Stealing “Scream Tour” Name

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Mauldin, who trademarked “Scream Tour” for past events, sued Bow Wow and promoters for using the name for their own tour.

Jermaine Dupri’s father Michael Mauldin sued Bow Wow and the Black Promoters Collective for trademark infringement, among other complaints. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the lawsuit said Bow Wow and the promoters never received permission to use Mauldin’s trademarked name “Scream Tour” for a new tour launched in 2023.

Mauldin began using the “Scream Tour” name for live events in 2001. He recruited Bow Wow for the inaugural Scream Tour and subsequent tours. The lawsuit contended Bow Wow was “unquestionably familiar” with the Scream Tour trademark “given [his] close relationship as a client of Mr. Mauldin.”

The Black Promoters Collective and Gary Guidry’s G Squared Productions allegedly tried to trademark “Scream Tour” after promoting the Millenium Tour, which featured Bow Wow and others. Mauldin accused the promoters of doing so despite their familiarity with his brand and warnings about trademark infringement.

“Upon Mauldin Brand’s discovery of Defendants’ use of the Infringing Marks, Mauldin Brand sent some or all of the Defendants a cease and desist letter regarding their use of the Infringing Marks,” the lawsuit noted. “Despite receiving notice and having prior notice, Defendants chose to continue using the Infringing Marks and pursuing the U.S. trademark applications for the Infringing Marks.”

Bow Wow acquired an ownership stake in the Black Promoters Collective’s Scream Tour in 2023. Mauldin claimed this unauthorized Scream Tour caused problems when he tried to relaunch his Scream Tour.

“In May 2023, shortly after the United States government lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions, Mauldin Brand hired a tour router and discussed plans for the next SCREAM TOUR™ live music performance events and tour with several entertainment and production companies,” Mauldin’s lawyer explained. “However, the Infringing Goods and Services being offered by the Defendants have sowed consumer confusion in the music industry and have disrupted Mauldin Brand’s plans for the next SCREAM TOUR™ live music performance events and tour.”

Mauldin asked a Georgia court to stop Bow Wow and the promoters from using the “Scream Tour” name. Mauldin insisted they would “cause irreparable harm, damage and injury” to his brand if the court did not intervene.

“Defendants’ unauthorized use of marks confusingly similar to the SCREAM TOUR™ Trademark has injured Mauldin Brand’s interests and will continue to do so unless immediately enjoined,” he argued. “Specifically, Defendants have damaged and threaten to damage Mauldin Brand’s rights and valuable goodwill in the SCREAM TOUR™ Trademark, and has injured and threatens to injure Mauldin Brand’s right to use and license the SCREAM TOUR™ Trademark as the exclusive indicia of origin of Mauldin Brand’s goods and services.”

Mauldin sought damages and an injunction against the defendants. He requested a trial by jury to settle the matter.