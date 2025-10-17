Brian McKnight Claims $8.8 Million Win In Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brian McKnight announced he was awarded $8.8 million in a defamation case against his ex-wife, Julie McKnight.

Brian McKnight claims he secured an $8.8 million legal victory in a defamation case against his ex-wife Julie McKnight, celebrating the ruling from the English countryside while also mourning the recent death of his 32-year-old son Niko.

The R&B singer shared the outcome in a video posted to Instagram Thursday night (October 16), filmed roughly 90 minutes outside London, England, where he and his wife Leilani were marking the court decision.

“The verdict is in,” McKnight said. “We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life as we said, leaving everything in God’s hands, letting our lawyer do the talking.”

McKnight claimed the court awarded damages, totaling $8.8 million, after determining that Julie McKnight defamed him in a published book. The ruling also addressed financial claims made during their years-long legal dispute.

“According to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million, and this is just the beginning. Because anyone and everyone that help promote these lies will hear from my lawyer in the days to come,” he said.

He then played a voice mail recording, allegedly of his ex-wife telling him and his current wife not to contact Niko again.

Son…. Brian McKnight is unhinged pic.twitter.com/yaSRMpfI5Y — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 17, 2025

McKnight and Julie were married from 1990 to 2003 and share two sons, Brian Jr. and Niko. The ruling comes after Niko’s death from cancer earlier this year, following a two-year battle.

In June, Brian McKnight lashed out on Instagram following his son Niko’s death from cancer, accusing his ex-wife Julie and brother Claude of mishandling the tragedy and blocking his attempts to help, while insisting he has “a clear conscience” and that “God knows the truth.”

However, he faced renewed criticism over his estranged relationship with his older children, which he has previously described as “products of sin” and “negativity” that he cut off to preserve his peace.