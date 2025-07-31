British Rapper Sentenced To Life For Killing Charity Worker Over Rap Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rapper from London was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a charity worker who refused to pay for a rap video.

British rapper Renai Belle was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday (July 9) for the brutal, premeditated killing of charity worker Josh McKay after McKay refused to fund one of his rap videos, a London court found.

The 30-year-old rapper, who goes by Topz, stabbed McKay in the neck inside a Leyton barbershop on July 6, 2024, while McKay’s young son watched in horror.

The attack spilled into the street, where passersby tried to help, but the 33-year-old father of two died at the scene.

The Old Bailey heard that Belle’s motive stemmed from jealousy and rage after McKay declined to bankroll a music video. Belle had previously threatened McKay in a rap video, which prosecutors played during the trial.

“This was a savage and pre-planned attack, committed in broad daylight and with scant regard for passers-by,” said Detective Inspector Chris Griffith, who led the investigation. “What took place left the local community reeling, and two young children without their father.”

Victim’s Mother Speaks Out Following Sentencing

Before the stabbing, Belle drove with his ex-girlfriend, Tenika Parker, to pick up a knife and a balaclava from another man, Daniel Cooper. After the killing, Belle returned to Parker’s home to shower and try to destroy evidence.

Despite his efforts, police found blood traces and the shoes he wore during the attack inside Parker’s car. He was arrested two days later after a citywide manhunt.

Parker was convicted of perverting the course of justice and possessing a knife. She was sentenced to two years and three months. Cooper, who supplied the weapon, had already been sentenced for possessing a blade.

McKay worked with young people leaving foster care, helping them transition into jobs and housing. His mother, Bash Kehinde, said the sentencing brought no comfort.

“Today’s sentencing changes nothing for me and my family,” she said. “I will never see my beautiful son and his two children will now face life without their hero.”

Belle must serve at least 28 years before he is eligible for parole.