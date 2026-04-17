Cam’ron Gets Attacked By Jey Uso Before WrestleMania 42

Jey Uso throws down with Cam’ron on live TV, pulling him over the desk and connecting with a punch that leaves the rapper looking knocked out.

Jey Uso threw hands at Cam’ron during a live taping of the rapper’s sports talk show, and the whole thing went down just days before WrestleMania 42 kicks off in Las Vegas.

The WWE superstar pulled the New York artist across his desk, pinned him to the floor, and connected with a punch that left Cam’ron looking unconscious while security rushed in to separate them.

The moment went viral as it was probably intended to do, but the wrestling community isn’t buying it as a legitimate altercation.

The skepticism makes sense given that professional wrestling is choreographed entertainment, and the timing couldn’t be more convenient with WrestleMania 42 happening this weekend.

Cam’ron had been asking Jey some pointed questions throughout the interview, starting with whether he thought he was above The Rock when it comes to Samoan wrestlers.

Jey responded by saying, “Nah, he’s box office draw. Roman Reigns, new Street Fighter coming out, so I would say no. As far as wrestling, I feel like I’m up there with them, but I got a lot to grow, man.”

The tension kept building when Cam’ron asked if Jey had ever been “tried” in public, and when the rapper didn’t get a satisfying answer, he decided to take another shot.

He told Jey straight up that he’d rather interview a Night 2 wrestler instead of a Night 1 performer, which apparently was the final straw that set everything off.

Jey Uso’s scheduled to open WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, in a six-man tag team match alongside his brother Jimmy Uso and LA Knight against Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and streamer IShowSpeed.

The event wraps up on Sunday, April 19, marking the second straight year that WrestleMania takes place in Sin City.

According to reports, the whole incident has fans wondering whether this was all part of the promotional buildup or something that actually went sideways on set.