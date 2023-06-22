Capitol Records Relaunches Tamla Imprint With New Focus On “Positive Hip-Hop”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The imprint responsible for Stevie Wonder’s career is set to make a return.

Tamla Records, a smaller label founded by music executive Berry Gordy in 1958, is set to relaunch. Instead of being associated with the historic Motown Records—the label responsible for the mega careers of Stevie Wonder, The Miracles, Eddie Holland and more—it will now be under the umbrella of Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG).

According to a press release, Capitol CMG’s current SVP of Marketing, EJ Gaines, will run the imprint with a focus on positive Hip-Hop and R&B music.

“We are thrilled to be re-launching the Tamla imprint,” CMG Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy said in a joint statement. “We want to honor the iconic history of the label founded by Mr. Gordy, and Tillie Mann and Encouragement Music are exactly the kind of partners that we want to work with.

“EJ Gaines is a seasoned executive who we know will guide Tamla along with the support of our overall Capitol CMG staff. We are grateful to Michelle Jubelirer and Capitol for their belief in this new venture.”

Jubelirer, CMG chair/CEO, added, “The relaunch of Tamla broadens our company’s commitment to Hip-Hop and R&B music, as well as to the artists, label partners, and creative executives who have joined Capitol Music Group over the past 18 months. The artists EJ and his team will bring to Tamla will complement the incredible talent across our label group and will have everyone’s support throughout the wider company.”

EJ Gaines also commented on the relaunch, saying, “Tamla has always been home to incredible music that has shifted culture. I’m excited to continue its rich legacy with groundbreaking, mainstream music that is faith-formed and culture-forward. I’m grateful to Hudson, Brad, and Michelle for trusting me with this honor.”