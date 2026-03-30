EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Beats Producers In “Greasy Frybread” Lawsuit As Legal Winning Streak Continues

Cardi B scored another win as a judge tossed a lawsuit over “Enough (Miami),” citing weak claims, continuing her legal winning streak.

Cardi B just notched another courtroom win, and the latest ruling keeps her music catalog battle from turning into a legal mess.

A federal judge in Texas tossed a lawsuit from two producers who claimed she stole from their song, saying the court lacked personal jurisdiction and, even then, the claims would still fall apart.

The case came from Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, who perform as Kemikal956, and centers on their 2021 track “Greasy Frybread”.

They alleged Cardi B copied that work for her song “Enough (Miami),” but the judge said the producers did not give the court a good enough reason to handle the case in Texas, so Cardi B and the other defendants got the case thrown out.

In simple terms, the court said they were trying to sue in the wrong place.

The judge also said their claims would still have a hard time standing up even if the case had moved forward.

For example, the producers said the song hurt their business and reputation, but the court said they did not clearly connect those claims to anything specific Cardi B actually did.

That means Cardi walked away from the case with a clean dismissal, although the defeated producers do have the option to take another crack at the rap star because the case was dismissed without prejudice.

Cardi has a great batting average when it comes to fighting and defeating high-profile lawsuits.

One of the biggest earlier victories came in her long-running fight with tattoo artist Kevin Michael Brophy.

In 2022, a California jury sided with Cardi in the case over her mixtape cover art, rejecting Brophy’s claim that his tattooed back was misused without permission.

That case had real pop-culture heat because Brophy said the artwork harmed his reputation and used his likeness for a sexualized image. Cardi argued the image was transformative and that the design did not identify him directly, and the jury ultimately agreed with her.

Then came the Tasha K saga, which turned into one of the most-watched celebrity defamation fights in Hip-Hop.

Cardi won a $4 million judgment after accusing the blogger of spreading false claims about her, and later, a bankruptcy court approved a repayment plan that would send her about $1.2 million over five years.

Her other recent victory came in the civil case brought by former security guard Emani Ellis.

A Los Angeles jury found Cardi not liable in September 2025 after Ellis claimed Cardi assaulted her outside an OB-GYN office and sought $24 million in damages.

Now Cardi B is chasing down Ellis for $20,000 in legal fees.

Put together, the pattern is hard to miss. Cardi B has moved from defending herself against major claims to stacking up wins that reinforce her image as someone who does not fold easily when lawyers get involved.