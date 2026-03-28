Cardi B Sticks It To Security Guard Who Must Pay Rapper After Failed Lawsuit

Cardi B just locked in another courtroom victory after a judge ruled she can recover nearly $20,000 in trial costs a security guard.

Cardi B just landed another courtroom victory that’s got her legal opponents looking foolish.

A judge ruled that the rapper can recover nearly $20,000 in trial costs from security guard Emani Ellis, who lost her assault lawsuit against the Grammy winner back in September.

Ellis tried to block the payment, claiming Cardi waited too long and that the bill was fake, but her own lawyer basically gave up during the hearing.

Judge Ian C. Fusselman found the $19,690 in costs completely reasonable and necessary to Cardi’s defense. The breakdown included deposition fees, court reporter charges, filing costs, and photocopies.

Ellis’ attorney, Ron A. Rosen Janfaza, appeared via video and basically said, “My client doesn’t want me to submit,” before the judge adopted his tentative ruling anyway. Translation? Ellis lost again.

According to Rolling Stone, Ellis had been fighting the costs since November, claiming that Cardi had acted in bad faith. The judge called that argument “meritless if not patently frivolous.”

This is just the latest in a string of L’s for Ellis in this whole situation.

The original beef began in February 2018, outside a Beverly Hills gynecologist’s office, when Cardi was pregnant.

Ellis claimed the rapper scratched her face during a confrontation, but Cardi testified there was zero physical contact. Two witnesses, including the doctor and the receptionist, fully backed up Cardi’s story.

The jury took less than an hour to reject Ellis’ assault claims in September.

Cardi’s response was ice cold. “Don’t you ever think that you gonna sue me and I’m just gonna settle,” she said after the verdict. “I work hard for my money for my kids and for people I take care of, so the next person that try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m gonna countersue.”

This isn’t Cardi’s first legal win either.

She scored a $4 million jury verdict against gossip vlogger Tasha K for defamation, and she’s won multiple other court battles over the years. S

She’s also got a federal trial victory under her belt from a tattoo copyright case. Cardi doesn’t back down from courtroom fights, and she’s proving she’s got the receipts to back up her wins.