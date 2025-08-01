Cardi B Gets Big Break Over Wild Brawl At OB-GYN Office

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B caught a major break in her court battle tied to a 2018 scuffle with a security guard outside a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office.

Cardi B scored a big legal W in LA this week after a judge tossed out a bunch of stuff that could’ve made her look bad in court.

She’s prepping for trial next month over claims she roughed up a security guard named Emani Ellis outside a Beverly Hills medical office back in 2018—while she was pregnant and trying to keep it quiet.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge gave her team the green light to split the trial into two parts and shut down any talk about her money unless she’s found liable first.

The court also blocked anything about her past—including fights, police run-ins, gang rumors, strip club history or anything the media’s said about her.

The judge also shut down testimony from a retired cop and a psychologist that Ellis’ team wanted to bring in.

Ellis filed the lawsuit in 2020, claiming Cardi B smacked her around, spat on her, dropped racial slurs and got her fired. She even said Cardi’s nails cut her face so bad she needed plastic surgery.

But Cardi’s lawyer, Peter Anderson, says there’s an eyewitness who saw Ellis go after Cardi instead. He also pointed out that Ellis told them she only takes aspirin now and then, yet she magically saw a new doctor last week who prescribed her antidepressants.

He called it “gamesmanship” and “preposterous.”

Cardi’s expected to show up and testify, but her schedule’s tight. She’s got three kids and a new album, Am I the Drama?, dropping September 19.

Her lawyers might ask for a delay if the trial doesn’t kick off on time.