Cardi B Escalates Financial Dispute With Tasha K

Cardi B pursued comprehensive financial records from Tasha K through the Florida bankruptcy court in their $3.9M legal dispute.

Cardi B escalated her legal battle with blogger Tasha K by demanding comprehensive financial documentation through Florida bankruptcy court proceedings.

The Bronx rapper wants Tasha K to produce records of YouTube earnings and tax returns, and to appear in person to present the information.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal Cardi’s aggressive pursuit of transparency in the ongoing financial dispute between the two women.

The legal pressure stems from Tasha K’s $3.9 million judgment loss in her defamation case against the Grammy winner.

Both parties reached a settlement agreement last year that structured the massive payout into manageable installments over five years.

Tasha K must pay $1.2 million during this period while submitting quarterly financial records to ensure compliance with the court-ordered arrangement.

The settlement also prohibits Tasha K from making derogatory statements about Cardi or her family members moving forward. This restriction aims to prevent future defamatory content that could reignite their public feud and legal complications.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Cardi’s attorney Lisa Moore told Rolling Stone during the settlement announcement. “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

The financial scrutiny comes while Cardi performs her Little Miss Drama tour across North America.

She recently completed shows in Portland, Seattle and San Francisco before taking the stage at Phoenix’s Mortgage Matchup Center. The tour supports her sophomore album Am I the Drama? which dropped in September.