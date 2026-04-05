Cardi B Demands Daily Numbers From Business Partners Now

Cardi B is done letting industry partners hide numbers and profit off her name without accountability or transparency.

Cardi B is done letting middlemen profit off her name and her work, and she’s making that crystal clear in a new interview where she breaks down exactly how she got burned and what she’s doing differently now.

The rapper sat down with entrepreneur Emma Grede to discuss her journey from being exploited in deals to taking full control of her business empire, including her new Grow Good haircare brand that sold out in less than an hour after launch.

“I feel like I made so many people rich and then they tell other people that they’re so good. But when we get on these type of number calls, they’ll be like, well, we didn’t meet this, this and that. And it’s like, yeah, no, you’re lying,” Cardi B explained, describing how partners would make excuses when she asked for transparency.

She’s learned the hard way that vague promises and delayed reports are red flags, not business as usual.

The pattern became so obvious that she started demanding real-time access to her numbers, refusing to operate on faith or trust alone.

What changed everything was her refusal to accept the standard industry playbook anymore.

“I feel like I’ve been burned. I feel like I’ve been burned. And even when I haven’t been burned, it’s just like, you never know when you’re getting burned. If you’re not seeing the numbers every single day, if those numbers are not coming to your phone every single day, like you’re accounting them, you’re going to get burned. I need to see the numbers every day,” she said, emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of her new approach to partnerships.

This shift in mindset didn’t happen overnight. According to her interview with Emma Grede, Cardi B spent years watching people build wealth off her platform while she remained in the dark about actual performance metrics.

The turning point came when she realized that ownership and equity matter far more than quick paydays.

Now, with Grow Good, she’s applying these hard-earned lessons by maintaining complete control over product development, testing, and quality assurance, working directly with labs in Korea and refusing to compromise on standards just to hit a launch date.

Her approach to building her beauty brand reflects someone who’s learned that real wealth comes from ownership, not endorsements.

The Grow Good launch in March 2026 proved her strategy works, with the entire first batch selling out before most people even knew it existed.