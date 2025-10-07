Cardi B Opens Up About Depression During Her Third Pregnancy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B described the emotional weight of her divorce from Offset and the isolation she felt while pregnant with their daughter Blossom.

Cardi B revealed the emotional toll of her breakup with Offset and the loneliness she endured while pregnant with their third child during a raw conversation on the On Purpose podcast.

The Hip-Hop star opened up to host Jay Shetty about the unraveling of her marriage, saying, “I felt the love dying from my end — from my end, from his end. I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely.”

The two officially parted ways when Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024, just months before giving birth to their daughter, Blossom.

“While it was dying, I had a human growing in me, and I just kept thinking, What’s life going to be without this person? What’s life going to be like, raising my last child without this person? What’s life going to be with that person not being my friend anymore?” she said.

The Grammy-winning rapper admitted that the emotional weight of those thoughts left her feeling adrift. “When you have those types of thoughts, it will make you sad. It will get you depressed. It will have you lost. But I overcame that.”

Now expecting a child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, Cardi said healing didn’t come quickly. She stressed that emotional closure took longer than any legal filing or public announcement.

“It took months for the heart to say, ‘You’re done,’ instead of my mouth and my brain,” she said. “You can say it and you can take actions, but even if you take actions, if you’re not done, you’re not done.”

Cardi’s divorce was filed in July 2024, just two months before she gave birth to Blossom.