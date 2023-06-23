Cardi B Fans Apparently Orchestrated Hit Job Against Nicki Minaj With Fake Petition

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More than 860 people have signed their names to have the couple leave their new Hidden Hills residence.

A petition supposedly created by Nicki Minaj’s neighbors to boot her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, from their Hidden Hills community appears to be a hit job created by a Cardi B superfan.

The petition hoped to force their exit over concerns about safety since Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.

Petty’s status as a sex offender was listed as one factor that could have possibly brought down the value of the homes in their Hidden Hills neighborhood. It’s allegedly made people in the community—including the Kardashians, a few Jenners, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith—feel unsafe.

However, the woman who started the petition, Beverly Bardan, has been revealed as a Cardi B fan. TMZ contacted the Hidden Hills Community Association, and they had no knowledge of the petition. And, property records show there is no “Beverly Bardan” living in the neighborhood.

And the name Beverly Bardan seems to be a not-so-obvious reference to the name of the Twitter account supposedly behind the petition, @cleverlycardi2, as well as the rap star’s fans, who are known as the Bardi Gang.

We, as nicki antis, can turn the residents of Hidden Hills AGAINST Nicki and her p### husband moving in, hurting her assets in the process!



Make sure to share and sign the petition:https://t.co/d2oiuZVnV3 — SWIFTBARDI🧣👠 (FAN) (@cleverlycardi2) December 25, 2022

Stil, the petition, titled: “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS,” has collected almost 900 signatures from concerned citizens.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon decades ago.

As a convicted sex offender, he has to let everyone know where he lays his head. Interestingly enough, when he and his celebrity wife moved to California, he tried to lay low and failed to register his name on the Megan’s Law website. He was reprimanded for that, serving one year of home detention for not registering in California for his sex crimes.

TMZ reports when Petty tried to file new legal documents and was required to change his address to their new $19.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, it alerted their new neighbors.

I’m working on a new plan to end Nicki, this time from the inside out.



My previous plan was to attack her brand and image by spreading negative facts about her, this new plan will attack Kenneth Petty directly.



If Kenneth crumbles, so will Nicki Minaj. More details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/OIi2oZSGut — SWIFTBARDI🧣👠 (FAN) (@cleverlycardi2) October 10, 2022

If we, nicki antis, were to report Kenneth Petty to authorities for committing a crime, he could be investigated for breaking his house arrest



This would lead to IMMENSE legal trouble for Nicki, we CAN end her from the inside out



Ill be making a step by step PowerPoint on this pic.twitter.com/BZYzAzz9pe — SWIFTBARDI🧣👠 (FAN) (@cleverlycardi2) October 10, 2022