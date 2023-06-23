Cardi B Fans Apparently Orchestrated Hit Job Against Nicki Minaj With Fake Petition

A petition supposedly created by Nicki Minaj’s neighbors to boot her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, from their Hidden Hills community appears to be a hit job created by a Cardi B superfan.
The petition hoped to force their exit over concerns about safety since Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.
Petty’s status as a sex offender was listed as one factor that could have possibly brought down the value of the homes in their Hidden Hills neighborhood. It’s allegedly made people in the community—including the Kardashians, a few Jenners, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith—feel unsafe.
However, the woman who started the petition, Beverly Bardan, has been revealed as a Cardi B fan. TMZ contacted the Hidden Hills Community Association, and they had no knowledge of the petition. And, property records show there is no “Beverly Bardan” living in the neighborhood.
And the name Beverly Bardan seems to be a not-so-obvious reference to the name of the Twitter account supposedly behind the petition, @cleverlycardi2, as well as the rap star’s fans, who are known as the Bardi Gang.
Stil, the petition, titled: “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS,” has collected almost 900 signatures from concerned citizens.
As previously reported by AllHipHop, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon decades ago.
As a convicted sex offender, he has to let everyone know where he lays his head. Interestingly enough, when he and his celebrity wife moved to California, he tried to lay low and failed to register his name on the Megan’s Law website. He was reprimanded for that, serving one year of home detention for not registering in California for his sex crimes.
TMZ reports when Petty tried to file new legal documents and was required to change his address to their new $19.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, it alerted their new neighbors.