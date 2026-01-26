Cardi B Goes Crazy As Stefon Diggs & The Patriots Are Super Bowl Bound Against The Seahawks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B celebrates boyfriend Stefon Diggs and the Patriots reaching Super Bowl LX after beating Denver 10-7 in the AFC Championship game.

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX with a gritty 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The win sets up a massive celebration for Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, who’s become the Patriots’ most vocal celebrity supporter this season.

“I’m so proud of him, I hope he’s proud of himself,” Cardi B said. “He came back from an ACL injury. That man worked hard every single day!” Cardi B said.

The Patriots’ defense dominated Denver throughout the contest at Mile High Stadium.

Diggs caught five passes for 17 yards in the low-scoring affair, but his team’s ground game and defensive pressure proved enough to secure the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

Denver quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 133 yards and one touchdown but also tossed a crucial interception to Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots capitalized on Denver’s mistakes while limiting the Broncos to just 79 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye managed the game effectively despite completing only 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards. His 28-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter provided the game’s decisive score after Denver had taken an early 7-0 lead.

The Grammy winner’s transformation into a football fan represents a complete lifestyle change.

Before meeting Diggs, Cardi B showed little interest in the NFL. Now she’s learning terminology, celebrating first downs, and understanding defensive schemes.

“Us Pats fans, we stuck together, we stuck it out. And we won. We all we got, we all we need, like Mr. Diggs said,” Cardi B added.

The “WAP” rapper has attended multiple Patriots games this season, sitting in owner Robert Kraft’s suite.

“She’s great,” Robert Kraft said on a Boston radio station this week. “She’s a real fan of the Patriots now. She might’ve mentioned to us she has high expectations of what’s gonna happen and this isn’t ending.”

Kraft described Cardi B as “a little shy” despite her larger-than-life public persona.

The victory sends the Patriots to Super Bowl LX, where they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks. The game will be played on February 8, 2026, in San Francisco.