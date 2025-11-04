Cardi B Having A Boy & Stefon Diggs Is Ready To Make Him Do Pushups

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs expecting baby boy as NFL star faces paternity drama with model Lord Gisselle while rapper cheers at Patriots game.

Stefon Diggs dropped major baby news while navigating a complicated personal situation that has Hip-Hop and NFL fans talking.

The New England Patriots wide receiver confirmed he and pregnant rapper Cardi B are expecting a baby boy, expressing his excitement about future father-son workouts.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs told People at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

The 31-year-old athlete revealed the baby is due “real soon” as Cardi B prepares for her “Little Miss Drama” tour launching in February.

Earlier this year, Diggs expressed hopes for “team boy” and mentioned considering Spanish names for their son, showing his investment in their growing family.

The Bronx-born rapper, who turns 33 this month, made her NFL WAG debut at Gillette Stadium on November 2, cheering enthusiastically as the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Dressed in designer attire, she mimicked Diggs’ touchdown celebration from the stands, earning praise from Patriots wives who welcomed her into their circle.

This marks the fourth child for Cardi B, who shares three children with estranged husband Offset: 7-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, 4-year-old son Wave Set, and 1-year-old daughter Blossom Belle.

The “WAP” artist announced her pregnancy during a September CBS Mornings interview, expressing gratitude for feeling “strong” and “powerful” while creating a new life.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space.”

However, Diggs faces legal complications as model Aileen Lopera, known as Lord Gisselle, filed a paternity lawsuit claiming he fathered her 5-month-old daughter born in April 2025.

Court documents reveal Diggs requested DNA testing in July, stating he was “not certain” of the child’s parentage. The case emerged publicly just one day after Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement, creating additional scrutiny around the couple’s relationship.

Social media users have noted the baby’s resemblance to Diggs, though official paternity results remain pending. The NFL star has remained relatively quiet about his personal life, telling reporters, “We don’t talk too much about my personal life, but I heard about that.”

As Cardi B enters her final weeks of pregnancy, she continues to balance motherhood with her music career, having recently joined Bobbie as Chief Confidence Officer to advocate for parental feeding choices.

Both parents appear focused on preparing for their son’s arrival while managing their respective careers and public scrutiny.