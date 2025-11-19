Cardi B Melts Hearts Sharing First Photos Of Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed her newborn son with Stefon Diggs in a heartfelt Instagram post that marked a new beginning for the rapper.

Cardi B introduced her newborn son to the world on Wednesday through a series of touching Instagram photos featuring her and Stefon Diggs, marking their first child together and a new chapter in both of their lives.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared four images that captured the quiet joy of new parenthood. One photo shows her seated in a green chair, cradling the baby boy she gave birth to on November 4.

Another snapshot, taken inside the hospital, shows the couple together for the first time as parents. The final image features the infant wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket, a nod to Diggs’ current NFL team.

The post, captioned “11/4” with a teddy bear and football emoji, quickly drew over 1.5 million likes and nearly 30,000 comments, with supporters celebrating the couple’s growing family.

Diggs, who joined the Patriots after playing for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, began dating the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in October 2024. Their relationship surfaced publicly after they were seen together on Valentine’s Day 2025 and later confirmed it in June.

The baby’s arrival was part of a larger announcement from Cardi, who used the moment to reflect on her personal growth and professional momentum.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world!” she wrote. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

This is Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Diggs.

She shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with her estranged husband Offset, and welcomed daughter Blossom just weeks before filing for divorce from the Migos rapper in July 2024.