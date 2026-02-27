Cardi B Responds To Claims She Destroyed SNL Equipment Over Nicki Minaj Joke

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B responded to reports claiming she destroyed equipment backstage at Saturday Night Live over a proposed Nicki Minaj joke during her January 31 appearance.

The Bronx rapper took to social media hours after TMZ published allegations about her behavior during rehearsals for the NBC sketch comedy show.

“Hmmm all these little random stories… [f**k] it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll,” Cardi wrote on X

Her cryptic response came after sources told TMZ she allegedly threw her phone at a backstage monitor and punched a screen in a producer’s office.

The drama reportedly started when Cardi overheard writers discussing a joke for a Weekend Update segment about Nicki Minaj’s recent support for Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

According to the outlet, the 33-year-old artist threatened not to perform and caused enough disruption that the joke was ultimately cut from the show.

A fan account highlighted how Alex Bruesewitz, a senior Trump adviser who has been publicly supportive of Nicki, quickly retweeted the story.

Bruesewitz added his own commentary, calling Cardi “crash out Cardi” in reference to her alleged behavior.

“Now all of a sudden random stories coming out …like please -_-,” Cardi replied to her fan, seemingly suggesting the timing was suspicious given recent political tensions between her and Trump associates.

Despite the incident, Cardi B performed two songs from her album Am I The Drama? including “Bodega Baddie” and “ErrTime.”

Her second performance featured Dominican artist El Prodigio, bringing what she called “real Dominican sound” to the prestigious stage.

“I’m sooooooo happy …It’s such a honor for me to perform on one of the most prestigious stages in America… SNL with THEE @elprodigiord ,” Cardi posted on Instagram after the show.

She emphasized how the collaboration infused “the sounds and culture of the Bronx” with Dominican musical traditions.

The performance went off without any visible issues, with Cardi delivering energetic renditions of both tracks.

Cardi and Nicki’s contentious relationship dates back years, including their 2018 physical altercation and recent social media exchanges.

Representatives for both Saturday Night Live and Cardi B have not responded to requests for comment about the alleged backstage incident.

Cardi is currently touring in support of Am I The Drama?, which was released September 19, 2025.