Cardi B Says Dropping “Am I The Drama?” Album Is Like Pushing Out New Baby

Cardi B confirmed Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion will appear on her new album “Am I the Drama?”

Cardi B is bringing the heat to the charts and the streets with her upcoming album Am I the Drama?, which features a stacked list of collaborators including Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion, set to arrive this Friday.

The Bronx-born rapper announced the news on Monday, in partnership with Spotify, teasing the full lineup on social media.

“Who else is the drama?” she asked, posting the names of the featured artists, which also include Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Cash Cobain, and Tyla.

The 23-track project includes previously released songs such as “Up,” “Outside,” and “Imaginary Playerz.” The inclusion of Megan Thee Stallion may hint at a reprise or nod to their viral hit “WAP,” which closes out the album.

Cardi has been actively promoting the album across New York City, popping up on subway trains and even hosting a bodega-style merch shop.

On Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, she opened up about the emotional weight of the project.

“I am so overwhelmed. It’s like I’m pushing another baby,” Cardi told Hudson. “It was completely completed and this is what’s missing out there. I touch on everything I wanted to touch.”

She also confirmed that a tour is in the works, saying she’ll be hitting the road “soon.”

Am I the Drama? drops Friday, adding another chapter to Cardi’s ever-evolving Hip-Hop legacy.