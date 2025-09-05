Cardi B Says She’s Sole Provider For Her Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B opened up about raising three kids alone on her own after splitting with Offset and why her second album took years to finish.

Cardi B revealed that she’s the “only provider” for her three children with Offset, while juggling single motherhood and the upcoming release of her second album, Am I the Drama?, set to arrive on September 19.

The Bronx-born rapper filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in July 2024. Just a day later, she announced she was expecting their third child. The couple shares three children: 7-year-old daughter Kulture, 4-year-old son Wave and baby Blossom, who turns one this week.

In a new interview with Billboard, Cardi didn’t hold back when reflecting on her role as a mother and provider.

“I do everything for my kids. I’m the only provider and you know what? Ain’t no complaining about it,” she said. “I love them so much and they ground me. Sometimes I be so exhausted and it’s not even about work, it’s just life. If you think when you get rich you’re going to stop working, you’re never going to stop working.”

The Grammy winner said motherhood has reshaped her identity, calling it the moment she became a “real woman.” Despite the luxury her children are growing up in, Cardi said she’s committed to instilling values of discipline and appreciation.

“To this day, I still talk about how hard my mom worked. I had a very rough childhood, but my mom always made sure we ain’t go to no shelter. I want my kids to be like, ‘My mom made sure I had everything that I wanted,'” she said.

While the divorce and custody arrangements between Cardi and Offset remain unresolved, she’s also been focused on her long-awaited sophomore album. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018.

“I always knew that I was going to drop a second album, I just didn’t have a project well put together,” she explained. “My fans be like, ‘Oh, you should have put a project together when WAP and Up was out,’ but I only had four records that I liked. I didn’t have an album done around that time. I’m not the kind of person that’s going to lock in (for) two months and complete an album. I’m very picky with my music.”